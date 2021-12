BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Windy weather from the storm system that spurred the deadly Midwest tornadoes knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses in western New York on Saturday.

The National Weather Service reported gusts of more than 70 mph (113 kph) in several counties, including Erie, Niagara and Genesee. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph (80 kph) were forecast for the New York City area.