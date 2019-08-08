Streets closed in Reno due to possible hazmat situation

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities have closed some streets southeast of downtown Reno while emergency crews respond to a possible hazmat situation.

Kietzke Lane is closed in both directions near Roberts Street and traffic is being diverted.

Few details have been released but Reno police say they've asked residents and businesses to safely evacuate the area or stay indoors while fire crews and a hazmat team investigate.

Bob Atkins, a Hot August Nights employee helping direct traffic off Kietzke, told the Reno Gazette Journal he was told the incident is some sort of gas leak.

Streets were closed at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday.