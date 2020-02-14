Streetcar derails in Milwaukee; firefighters get it on track

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Firefighters got a derailed Milwaukee streetcar back on track Thursday.

The streetcar, known as The Hop, derailed Thursday afternoon on Milwaukee's east side. The car remained upright and appeared to be just slightly off the track.

One of the Milwaukee Fire Department's heavy rescue units was able to lift the car up and place it back on the tracks using specialized equipment. Police lifted a roadblock just as the streetcar was back on the track and moving.

Officials from the city's Department of Public Works told WITI-TV the car went straight to the maintenance facility. No one was hurt.

The Hop continued service while crews responded, running a shortened route. The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.