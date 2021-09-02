Stream like the stars: Keep on subscribing, maybe watching LYNN ELBER, AP Television Writer Sep. 2, 2021 Updated: Sep. 2, 2021 4:07 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ask Cedric the Entertainer how many streaming subscriptions he shells out for, and he can't resist riffing.
“My accountant’s not on here, is he? I think we’ve got them all, Netflix, Hulu. I think I still get Quibi. I just haven’t given up on it yet," the actor-comedian said of the short-lived service that shut down last October.