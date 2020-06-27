Storms packing heavy rains leave 25,000 without power

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — More than 25,000 homes and businesses in western Michigan had no power Saturday after a line of severe thunderstorms raked the region, utilities reported.

Consumers Energy reported nearly 15,000 customers with electricity as of 9:30 a.m. and Indiana Michigan Power Co. reported more than 10,000 customers in the dark.

Consumers Energy warned of lingering dangers after storms have passed.

“Be on the lookout for downed wires and make sure you stay away from them. Assume that they are electric lines and that they are energized and make sure you report them to Consumers Energy or call 911,” utility spokesman Terry Dedoes said.

The National Weather Service reported the Stockbridge area in Ingham County received 3.72 inches (9.45 centimeters) of rain.