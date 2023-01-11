Storm struck California scrambles to clean up ahead of rain BRIAN MELLEY and CHRISTOPHER WEBER, Associated Press Jan. 11, 2023 Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 4:52 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Storm-ravaged California scrambled to clean up and repair widespread damage on Wednesday as the lashing rain eased in many areas, although the north could see thundershowers Wednesday and another powerful weather front was expected to hit the state Friday.
At least 17 people have died in the storms battering the state. The figure is likely to rise, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday during a visit to the scenic town of Capitola on the Santa Cruz coast that was hard hit by high surf and flooding creek waters last week.
BRIAN MELLEY and CHRISTOPHER WEBER