Storm leaves Crimmins Road homes flooded with water, sewage

DARIEN — Brian Valentine, like his fellow Crimmins Road neighbors, prepared for Elsa’s arrival and the potential for flash flooding. But even these residents were not ready for the level - or type - of discharge flowing into their homes Friday.
Crimmins Road is situated on the west bank of Stony Brook, just south of Town Hall. And at least three homeowners at the bottom of this sloping road not only saw extreme flooding, but were overrun by billowing sewage that came up from the ground in numerous places.