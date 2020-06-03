Storm, including strong winds, hail, possible Wednesday afternoon in Darien

A hazardous weather outlook is in effect for southern Connecticut, northeastern New Jersey, and southeastern New York, according to the National Weather Service.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area in a slight to enhanced risk for severe weather this afternoon and this evening.

There is the potential for isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms with the main threat being damaging winds, however, small to large hail is possible. And an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

There is also a possibility of minor coastal flooding.

The full forecast:

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Some storms could be severe, with hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. High near 78. West wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday night

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.