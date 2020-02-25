Storm closes roads in Black Hills of western South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Officials say a fast-moving storm through the Black Hills made driving treacherous in some spots and presented a challenge for voters heading to the polls on Tuesday for a Rapid City school bond election.

A winter storm warning remained in effect for the northern and central areas of the Black Hills, where many roads were closed or impassable, the National Weather Service said. A winter weather advisory was posted for the remainder of western South Dakota.

Preliminary reports by the weather service show that 5 inches of snow had fallen in downtown Rapid City and more than 7 inches was recorded in Spearfish and Belle Fourche.

Tony Mangan, spokesman for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, told the Rapid City Journal that troopers were responding to numerous storm-related crashes. That included a jackknifed semitrailer blocking the westbound lane of Interstate 90 at Spearfish. No injuries were reported.

The weather service said conditions are expected to improve later Tuesday.