Stopping Myanmar violence tops meeting of Asian diplomats DAVID RISING, Associated Press Aug. 3, 2022 Updated: Aug. 3, 2022 2:31 a.m.
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Top Southeast Asian diplomats meeting in Cambodia's capital intensified efforts Wednesday to stop the escalating violence in Myanmar, and to address other pressing — and often divisive — regional issues.
It is the first in-person meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations foreign ministers since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has weakened economies and complicated diplomacy, and comes at a time of increased tensions between the United States and China, as well as global increases in food and energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.