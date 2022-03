DARIEN — Environmentalists and residents are pleading with town officials to halt any work near a proposed Eversource tree-trimming site in Darien, as the utility company gears up to remove nearly 100 trees along its transmission lines.

The issue of tree removal in the designated area on Littlebrook Road, which runs along a portion of the railroad tracks, has been of ongoing concern for residents since Eversource first proposed its vegetation management plan.

The town is currently in ongoing mediation talks with the utility company, with another session scheduled next week, said First Selectman Monica McNally.

In December, Eversource removed 21 trees the company had characterized as dead, diseased or defective — a move that prompted an outcry from residents. Now, as spring approaches and Eversource crews prepare to ramp up activity on the site, residents have appeared in droves before the Board of Selectmen to ask town officials to stop the company’s work on the remaining 70 trees.

Eversource’s tree removal issue is not unique to Darien — the company recently announced a larger plan to trim back trees along 4,000 miles of power lines across 132 municipalities in Connecticut. The company has said the trees pose risks to the energy grid, citing outages from Tropical Storm Isaias.

In an email, spokesperson Mitch Gross said Eversource is still firming up its work schedule in Darien and has not yet started work this spring.

In testimony, residents on Littlebrook Road said the impacts of the 21 removed trees are already becoming more and more apparent, triggering their fear that any more removals could worsen those impacts.

“We have no more tree tops ... If you go to the top of the hill of Littlebrook Road, it once was shaded and you could hear birds and it was nice and cool,” resident Allison Costanzo said. “Now it’s hot and humid and you can’t hear any birds when you go to the end of the street in front of our house.”

Residents also said they feared the loss of a noise and visual barrier to the railroad, along with a detrimental impact to the wildlife that frequent the area.

Many residents have questioned if there will be a collaborative process to ensure that the area will be re-planted with native trees.

In testimony on Monday, Deepika Saksena, co-chair of the local chapter of a conservancy group called Pollinator Pathways, acknowledged Eversource’s intent to protect the energy grid, though criticized it as a misguided approach.

Trees are the solution, not the problem, Saksena said.

She cited recommendations from the Environmental Protection Agency, which has advocated for so-called “green infrastructure” like native vegetation as a tool in stormwater management as municipalities battle with the increasingly extreme effects of climate change.

“They take tens, sometimes hundreds of years to reach the maturity needed to provide maximum benefit and just a few minutes to cut down,” Salsena said of the trees. “And once it is down, it is final. There is no going back ... they’re really protective of us and we shouldn’t be in a rush to cut them down.”

Earlier this week, McNally convened a private meeting with six or seven residents, according to a communication from her office. That meeting was meant to explain the town’s options through mediation and the possible outcomes of those options, McNally said Monday.

But environmentalists in town are asking for more face time with McNally — and more tangible solutions.

Juliet Cain, the chair of Darien’s Beautification Commission and co-chair of Pollinator Pathways, said she is meeting with McNally next week to go over the conservancy group’s proposals to counter Eversource’s ongoing work now and in the future.

She floated the idea of a tree advisory board, as well as changes to planning and zoning regulations that would protect trees.

“We’d have a holistic solution, we’d build up credibility,” Cain said. “I’d really urge the Board of Selectmen to support our proposals.”