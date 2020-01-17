Stolen wallet from Darien YMCA found at Stamford mall

A Darien police car.

A resident came to Darien Police headquarters to report that their wallet had been stolen while they were taking a class at the Darien YMCA earlier in the day.

The resident said they had arrived at the YMCA at 11:50 a.m. to change for class. He placed his wallet into a locker, but didn’t lock the locker.

When he returned to his locker at 1230 p.m, he noticed that his wallet had been removed from the locker where he had placed it. The victim stated he hadn’t seen anything suspicious while at the YMCA. At approximately 5 p.m., a man knocked on the resident’s door and had the complainant’s wallet. The man said he found it on a railing at the Stamford Mall, on the 7th floor near the restaurants. Missing from the wallet was $200 in cash.