DARIEN — Recent homophobic acts have rocked Darien residents — just days before the town’s inaugural Pride celebration, organizers said.

In a video posted by a Darien resident to the neighborhood social app Nextdoor, someone in a baseball cap runs to a door and knocks once before running away. In the background, a voice shouts “you f------ lesbian.”

“It’s happen(ed) again this time with homophobic slurs,” the resident said in a caption to the video, dated June 4. “It just keeps escalating.”

The resident did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In their post, the resident asks others to identify the person visible in the video and said it happened around the neighborhoods of Bailey Avenue, West Avenue and Leroy Avenue.

Darien Police confirmed the incident and said it is under an active investigation. The incident is being treated as a juvenile matter, police said.

The incident comes as the town prepares for its first town-wide Pride celebration Sunday at Tilley Pond Park.

Dan Guller, chair of the Darien Pride committee, said the committee has also been alerted to numerous other instances with homophobic undertones.

While police said no resident or business has filed a police report about a lawn sign or flag being stolen, the committee has heard from at least two homeowners reported their Pride signs were stolen from their front lawns, and a business received a complaint for flying a Pride flag outside, Guller said.

“It’s why we need this Pride rally,” Guller said. “It really cements the importance of us doing it. There are a lot of kids in this town who are questioning their identity and questioning their relationships and they need support. They need to know that they won’t be belittled.”

According to the Darien Pride Planning Committee, a donor has volunteered to fund the replacement of any sign stolen or damaged.