Stockton University president leaving office next year

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Harvey Kesselman, a member of Stockton University's inaugural graduating class who went on to serve as the school's president for the past seven years, announced Wednesday that he will be stepping down next year.

Kesselman made the announcement during a Board of Trustees meeting at the university's Atlantic City campus. The fifth president in the school's history, he plans to leave that post on June 30, 2023, but will remain at Stockton as president emeritus and a tenured professor of education.