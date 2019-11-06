Stevenson wins fifth term as Shelton first selectman

Jayme Stevenson was just reelected to her fifth term as Darien's First Selectman. Republicans gathered at The Goose American Bistro & Bar in Darien on Tuesday night.

Five was the lucky number Tuesday night for First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, who has just been reelected to a fifth term in Darien’s 2019 election.

“I’m deeply grateful to the voters in Darien for putting their trust and faith in me to serve a fifth term as their first selectman,” she said.

“We’re so fortunate to have an incredible group of volunteers stepping forward who’ve won their elections this evening and I know that as a team we will do great things together,”she said.

“We certainly have some important matters to work out in regards to projects like Pear Tree beach and other things happenings in town and I feel very confident that if we all work together with a positive spirit we’ll end up with a great outcome for the town of Darien, and finally I’d like to say I want to extend my great thanks to my teammates Susan Marks, Pam Sparkman and Marc Thorne who are leaving the board. Their contributions have been extraordinary and I welcome my new teammates, Christa McNamara, Sarah Neumann and David Martin, and I look forward to all the good things that we’re gong to do together,” she said.

Stevenson ran against Chris Noe, a petitioning candidate.

Noe said he would like to congratulate Jayme, and “had she lost and I won, I had a wonderful plan to get her to Hartford because I know that’s where she wants to go.”

He added that he would like to thank the people that voted for him

In a prior interview, Stevenson said some challenges she plans on tackling include the pending developments in Noroton Heights and downtown Darien’s Corbin Drive project.

In addition, she said she’ll be addressing pending legislation and “changes we’re seeing to possible government structure.”

“Efforts to regionalize services and districts and make school districts financially independent from the town — these are all weighty issues. They require a thorough analysis of both intended and unintended impacts, and how we can keep Darien the premier community that its taken generations to become, in spite of pressures from the state of Connecticut,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson first earned a seat on the Board of Selectmen in 2009 along with fellow Republicans David Campbell as first selectman and Jerry Nielsen as selectman. She first ran successfully for first selectman in 2011. In 2017, Stevenson was challenged by Democratic fellow Selectman Rob Richards. Stevenson beat Richards by a margin of 2470 votes to 944 — her opponent was the lowest vote getter in the election and as a result, lost his seat on the board to fellow Democrats Pamela Sparkman, a newcomer, and incumbent Marc Thorne.

She served as chairman of the local Council of Governments and became chairman in April of the Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency.

Stevenson has five children and one grandchild.

She said part of her continued goal is to work with her Board of Selectmen colleagues and fellow elected officials in a “very non-partisan way.”

“Given all of the partisan politics on the state and national level, I think people appreciate it. That’s what tax payers want of local officials — to drop the partisanship and get the job done for them,” she said.

Noe, a registered Democrat who has run for six consecutive times for first selectman, ran with no affiliated party. He has previously run as an “ultra-conservative.”

Last month, Noe was issued a formal citation by Darien’s Blight Committee with his Old King’s Highway Property.

In a prior story, Noe described the denial of his ability to replace a porch, which he said resulted in his girlfriend at the time injuring her ankle. In anger, he said he tore the porch down himself and was issued a stop work order. After several years of being unable to get permits, according to Noe, he said he gave up. Later, he said a fire caused more damage — some of which he was unable to fix.

Noe’s campaigns have been controversial. After his first campaign kick-off in 2009, his criminal record, including serving a nearly three-year jail sentence for attempted murder after shooting a man in the neck at a house party in Stonington in 1983, was revealed. Noe told the press at the time he was defending himself and his girlfriend due to a previous attack.

“I went into prison as a child and I came out very grown up,” he said during his last campaign.

Other than first selectman, no top Darien board offices faced contested elections.