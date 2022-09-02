Stefanowski releases tax returns, no consulting client list

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski has released three years of federal tax returns showing he and his wife earned a total of $36.8 million during that time period, but he stopped short of providing details about who he earned much of that money from while working as a business consultant.
Stefanowski, who is running in a rematch against Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont, emailed the 2019, 2020 and 2021 summary pages of the three joint tax returns for him and his wife Amy to reporters Thursday night. In a written statement, his campaign called it the “most comprehensive personal tax return release" by a candidate for governor in recent memory.