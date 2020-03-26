Stay-at-home order in effect in Colorado through April 11

DENVER (AP) — A statewide stay-at-home order went into effect in Colorado on Thursday in an attempt to stem the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday that he was taking the “extreme measure" because the restrictions taken to date haven't been enough to reduce the spread of the virus.

“If we don’t take these actions that we are taking today, and frankly, if you don’t stay home, this will create a much worse economic disaster with greater disruption, greater loss of jobs for a longer period of time,” he said.

Under the order, which is in effect until April 11, people should only leave home for necessities like grocery shopping, seeking medical care or exercise, or taking care of a vulnerable person. People who work for a business considered essential can travel to work.

As of Wednesday, 1,086 people in Colorado have tested positive for the coronavirus and 19 have died. The number of people hospitalized by the disease doubled between Tuesday and Wednesday, and about 15% of people who were tested after showing symptoms have the coronavirus, said Polis, who has submitted a formal request for President Donald Trump to declare Colorado a major disaster area.