States pass their own virus aid, not waiting on Washington BRIAN WITTE, Associated Press Feb. 24, 2021 Updated: Feb. 24, 2021 11:36 a.m.
1 of6 Robin McKinney, CEO of CASH Campaign of Maryland, poses for The Associated Press, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Columbia, Md. Not waiting for more federal help, states have been approving their own coronavirus aid packages and spending hundreds of millions of dollars to prop up their economy and bail out struggling residents. "Absent of a federal response, the states are having to step up," McKinney said. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020, file photo, Bartender Kellie Mottiqua prepares drinks at Bridgetown Taphouse in Ambridge, Penn. Not willing to wait for more federal help, states have been moving ahead with their own coronavirus relief packages. In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, in February 2021, signed legislation using $145 million in reserves from a worker's compensation fund for grants of up to $50,000 to owners of hard-hit bars, restaurants and hotels. The money is expected to be available next month. (Emily Matthews/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Emily Matthews/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Robin McKinney, CEO of CASH Campaign of Maryland, poses for The Associated Press, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Columbia, Md. Not waiting for more federal help, states have been approving their own coronavirus aid packages and spending hundreds of millions of dollars to prop up their economy and bail out struggling residents. "Absent of a federal response, the states are having to step up," McKinney said. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, a server attends to diners at an outdoor dining area the Polanco Cantina in Sacramento, Calif. Not willing to wait for more federal help, states have been moving ahead with their own coronavirus relief packages. Maryland and California recently moved forward with help for the poor, the jobless, small businesses and those needing child care. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Not waiting for more federal help, states have been approving their own coronavirus aid packages, spending hundreds of millions of dollars to help residents and business owners devastated by the the pandemic's economic fallout.
Maryland and California recently moved forward with help for the poor, the jobless, small businesses and those needing child care. New Mexico and Pennsylvania are funneling grants directly to cash-starved businesses. North Carolina's governor wants additional state aid for such things as bonus pay for teachers and boosting rural internet speeds.