State troubadour to perform at Darien Library

Nekita Waller Nekita Waller Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close State troubadour to perform at Darien Library 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

On Sunday, July 28 at 5 p.m., Connecticut's 17th state troubadour, Nekita Waller, will perform a mix of pop and soul favorites alongside original pieces for this month's Music in the Stacks. The state troubadour serves as an ambassador of music and song and promotes cultural literacy. Refreshments will be served.

“Music is my purest form of communication. It doesn’t care how much money you have, where you were born, the color of your skin, or how old you are,” said Waller. “There is no greater feeling or purpose than to help another person. Whether it is to make someone smile, dance, brighten their day or help them reach a better level of themselves, this is life’s greatest award.”

Waller is the first African American solo and non-folk artist to be appointed as state troubadour. Waller is visiting schools across the state as an ambassador of music and song, mentoring students, leading workshops, and performing at assemblies.