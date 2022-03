STONEHAM, Mass. (AP) — A law enforcement officer walk-by in honor of a Massachusetts State Police trooper who died in a traffic crash has been scheduled for later this week.

The walk-by will take place during visiting hours for Trooper Tamar Bucci scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Saint Anthony of Padua Church in Revere, according to her obituary. Officers will be bused to and from the church from the staging area at Suffolk Downs track.