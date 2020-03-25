State trooper fatally hit by fleeing motorist on I-5

CHEHALIS, Wash. (AP) — A Washington State Patrol trooper was killed when a motorist fleeing law enforcement hit him on Interstate 5 in Chehalis, authorities said.

Trooper Justin Schaffer, 28, was attempting to deploy spike strips to bring the pursuit to a stop when the fleeing vehicle hit him on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Schaffer was taken to a Centralia hospital where he died.

He joined the State Patrol in late 2013. Information on a memorial service will be released at a later time.