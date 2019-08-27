State treasurer joins race for Indiana congressional seat

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's state treasurer is the latest candidate entering the race for the congressional seat being given up by Republican Rep. Susan Brooks.

Republican Treasurer Kelly Mitchell filed a Federal Election Commission candidacy statement Tuesday for the 5th Congressional District. She won statewide elections in 2014 and 2018 for treasurer, whose office administers state investments and finances.

Mitchell's previous elected position was as a commissioner in northern Indiana's Cass County, which is outside the district that stretches from the northern Indianapolis suburbs to rural areas around Marion.

Former state Rep. Steve Braun of Zionsville is the other prominent Republican who's filed a candidacy since Brooks announced in June she wouldn't seek a fifth term.

Former Democratic lieutenant governor nominee Christina Hale is also campaigning for the seat.