Town orders closures of salons; Darien Police asks public to avoid in-person visits

Town of Darien seal Town of Darien seal Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Town orders closures of salons; Darien Police asks public to avoid in-person visits 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

First Selectman Jayme Stevenson has ordered all barbers, hairdressers, cosmetologists, nail technicians, eyelash technicians and massage therapists located in town to close until further notice as of 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19.

The closure is an action “deemed necessary to mitigate the declared state of emergency” as per a release sent out by Town Hall on Thursday at about 5 p.m.

The action is “in response to the global pandemic of COVID-19 disease associated with a novel coronavirus that is currently affecting multiple countries and states.”

The closure follows an order from Gov. Ned Lamont, in conjunction with the governors of New York and New Jersey, that all bars and restaurants must close to dine-in patrons and only are able to offer curbside or take out.

On Thursday, Lamont confirmed the second Connecticut death due to complications from the coronavirus — a 91-year-old long time New Canaan resident who died at Norwalk Hospital.

Lamont reported that as of Thursday, 63 more cases of coronavirus are being reported in Connecticut than Wednesday. Cases are now up to 159, with 102 in Fairfield County.

Darien Town Hall will close to the public on March 23. The public is advised to call individual departments they need for assistance. More info is at darienct.gov.

On Thursday, Darien Chief of Police Donald Anderson also released an announcement asking that residents limit social interaction and visiting the lobby of the police station to maintain social distance.

“For emergency situations, please call 911 and you will have full and complete emergency response as always. For police related non-emergencies, please consider calling the department on the routine line, 203-662-5300, as we may be able to assist you fully over the phone rather than requiring face to face contact. As a department that is fully engaged in the community and with our residents, this is a somewhat new process to us as well but we are certainly trying to do our part to limit non-essential contact,” he said.

Anderson also said that while the police department appreciates that residents tend to drop off food items in the case of emergencies, at this time dropping off food or other items to the lobby is not permitted.

The Darien Police have also temporarily suspended civilian fingerprinting, car seat installation checks, the in-lobby prescription drug drop box program, tag sale permitting and solicitor permitting.

“We will advise as soon as we can as to when these programs can resume and we will assist all residents to clear up any backlogs as expeditiously as possible,” he said.

The Darien Police Department also has some officers on quarantine out of “abundance of caution.”

“Thank you once again for your cooperation in limiting public personal contact as far as possible. Please follow all CDC and Health Department published best practices as they are clearly well-reasoned directions on how to try to stay healthy. As always, the Darien Police Department is here 24/7 if you require immediate public safety assistance. Thank you and stay well,” Anderson said.

Visit darienpolice.org for more information or to sign up for the town’s Code Red alerts.