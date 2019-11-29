State police, good Samaritans rescue person from burning car

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) — State police troopers and good Samaritans rescued a person from a burning car along Interstate 91 on Thanksgiving.

The New Haven Register reports that Rocky Hill firefighters and state police responded to a crash near exit 24 along the highway around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Good Samaritans and the troopers pulled the driver from the vehicle and controlled the flames while waiting for firefighters to arrive.

Rocky Hill officials gave a “heartfelt” thanks to those who stopped along the highway to help during the busy holiday weekend and for ensuring the driver was able to go and celebrate Thanksgiving with their family.

Information on the identity of the driver and if they suffered injuries was not released.