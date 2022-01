LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada state police say a car being driven the wrong way on a freeway in metro Las Vegas' southern outskirts caused a six-vehicle crash that killed four people and injured two others.

The crash occurred Monday evening on southbound Interstate 15 between Sloan and Jean and started when the wrong-way car collided head-on with a pickup carrying three people who were all killed along with the wrong-way car's driver, state police said.