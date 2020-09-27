State pilots community garden on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois officials are testing out a new community garden project they hope will bring more fresh produce options to distressed neighborhoods on Chicago’s South Side.

The first site to participate will be Antioch Haven Homes, affordable housing in Englewood. The neighborhood has a large percentage of low-income residents.

The gardens will feature broccoli, collard greens, curly kale, and stonehead cabbage, according to the Illinois Department of Human Services.

“We are excited to announce this great new pilot program and to offer fresh produce to some of the areas hardest hit by COVID-19 and poverty in Illinois,” said Grace Hou, the state agency’s secretary. “Fresh produce is an extremely important part of a healthy, long-term diet and even more so during a global pandemic. We hope to continue to build this program into additional underserved communities in the future.”

The produce will service residents of the nearly 200 affordable housing units. There are plans to expand the community gardens.