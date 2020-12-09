State of the Town: Darien’s leaders update residents on how the town is doing

Darien leaders, including Board of Finance Chairman Jon Zagrodzky, gave residents an update during the Monday evening RTM State of the Town.

“Renewal is good.”

In a surprising announcement during the Representative Town Meeting’s State of the Town Monday, Board of Finance Chairman Jon Zagrodzky announced he would not be seeking re-election next November, saying change is a positive when it comes to town boards.

The State of the Town is traditionally the first RTM meeting in December. It offers a chance for the heads of the four town governing bodies — Board of Selectmen, Planning & Zoning Commission, Board of Education and the Board of Finance.

Planning & Zoning Commission Chairman Steve Olvany kicked off the speeches of the evening.

He noted the creation of the cross country track project completed at Darien High School, joking that it just missed by his track-running daughter, Kimberly, who graduated two years go.

Olvany also noted that home improvement applications, including applications for swimming pools, land regrading, yard flattening and home additions, which are at a “record numbers.”

“Families are home more and are willing to invest in their most important asset, their home, which is great to see,” Olvany said. Another aspect of office space rentals isa new addition of rooftop decks — Olvany said two rooftop decks were recently approved. Olvany also noted that nine new businesses have opened and others have recommitted. He also noted that real estate continues to perform well and in many cases out perform its neighbors. He also highlighted the progress of The Corbin District and Federal Realty project in Noroton Heights.

One project that has come under fire in Noroton Heights is the Palmer’s project, which has been stalled for several months. Neighbors have registered complaints with the town’s blight officer. Olvany said while that project has “not yet begun in earnest,” he said the commission is “optimistic” that demolition will begin in 2021 and that project should take approximately two years once begun.

Olvany also addressed the discussed zoning changes being discussed in Hartford on the state level that could impact local zoning decisions. He pointed out that the town had released a report noting that it had 500 multifamily units, including 200 deed restricted units.

He said his commission has made it a priority to monitor any progress on these proposals and how they could impact Darien.

Olvany also noted that while the year had been a tough one, Darien and the P&Z Commission have been responsive to the needs during the pandemic of local businesses and real estate, “which has positioned our town’s growth and future success.”

Newly elected Board of Education Chairman David “Duke” Dineen made his first State of the Town address, covering a very busy year for Darien schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He made the point of thanking his predecessor, Tara Ochman, who remains a board member.

“I would like to publicly take this opportunity to pay tribute to the leadership, tireless efforts and accomplishments of Mrs. Tara Ochman in her role as board chair during the past three years,” he said.

He addressed welcoming Alan Addley the summer of 2019 as a new superintedent. He also said the past year has been an “unprecedented school year with unprecedented and unanticipated challenges.”

He noted that the current estimate of COVID-19 spending is $3,294,477, less grants and transfers, at $2,477,939.

Dineen said the district was “particularly proud” that Darien students have been able to stay in school and expressed appreciation to the administration, teachers, and nursing staff for their efforts.

“Parents, staff and students have risen to the pandemic’s challenge through practicing recommended health, safety mitigation practices and following isolation and quarantine practices,” Dineen said

He added that the schools have been participating in “strategic planning” to guide the district’s and board’s next five years.

Enrollment is currently at 4,680 students in the K-12 grades in Darien, with an additional children in the Early Learning Program. Dineen noted that projections maintain a stable growth in the district and said it remains “highly desirable” and “known for its academic excellence.”

The cost per pupil in Darien is at $21,444, which Dineen said is in the median range compared to its district reference group. He also outlined the budget initiatives for the coming year, including focusing on supporting remote learning, designing new ways for hybrid and remote learners to access needs, maintaining reasonable class sizes, and focus on social and emotional earning, and more.

As for return on the town’s investment in the district, Dineen pointed out that the Darien students continue to score highly on standardized tests, and continued to be recognized by the Merit scholar program as well as national lists. He also highlighted the virtual art and music productions during COVID-19.

Dineen also said the board and the district continue to advocate for state funding, and updated that the new Ox Ridge Elementary School has commenced and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023.

Board of Finance Chairman Jon Zagrodzky offered residents an overall picture of Darien’s finances.

He pointed out that expenditures continue to increase but at a relatively stable level. He also said that the Board of Education’s expenses have increased by 2.5 percent since 2015 versus 1 percent during the same time period on the town side.

Zagrodzky said that isn’t surprising given the employee contracts and state requirements on the education side. He also commended the both boards for their efforts to keep expenditures manageable. Zagrodzky said that on the school side, “excellence does not come cheap.”

He also said the town’s outstanding debt had decreased since 2015. The current general fund balance is at $25.4 million. By Board of Finance policy, the general fund balance should not be lower than 12 percent of tax revenue. That is $7.7 million higher than that minimum.

“That means we could spend $7.7 million and still be within that balance,” he said. Zagrodzky said that is a good safety net in the case of COVID-19 expenditures that could pop up.

“Our fund balance is more than adequate,” he said.

Despite COVID-19 expenditures, the town still had an excess of $300,000 for fiscal year 2019-20. Currently, the 2020-21, given loss of revenue and other COVID-19 expenditures, the town for the first time “in a long time” currently has a $400,000 budget deficit. Total cost impact of the pandemic on both side of the budget, combined, is approximately $4.1 million.

Zagrodzky said the town should expect an influx of more students in the future as a result of those “escaping” New York City and upcoming housing developments. He warned about the possible impact on Darien’s finances and zoning from suggested state-mandated changes.

He also added that he thinks the town is done for the most part with COVID-19 expenditures and that the “heavy lifting” is behind Darien.

At the end of his speech, he noted that the speech would be his sixth and final as Board of Finance chairman. Zagrodzky, who has served on the Board of Finance for 15 years, noted that “renewal is good for everybody,” and said serving as the Board of Finance chairman has been “privilege of a lifetime.”

First Selectman Jayme Stevenson ended the evening by saying she was beginning her speech with where she usually concluded it — with thanks.

She expressed her “deep gratitude to the long list of extraordinary people who have not only risen to the myriad of challenges we’ve had this year but who have gone above and beyond, risking their own well-being, to keep us safe, our children in school, businesses open and the wheels of government turning.”

Stevenson said she was thankful to the people of Darien for following pandemic guidelines and the 90 executive orders that came down from Gov. Ned Lamont’s office.

“You wear your face coverings when you can’t distance yourself from others. You wash and sanitize your hands. You stay home if you are at risk. You haven’t traveled to see family and friends. And you get tested and quarantine if you’ve been exposed,” Stevenson said.

She noted that not everyone agrees with these rules “or the underlying assumptions used to create them” but she said she believes the town is doing the best they can under the circumstances.

Stevenson noted that the town had missed out in many “beloved town happenings,” including a year events that should have been celebrating Darien’s bicentennial in 2020.

“What’s extraordinary is how folks have innovated by going virtual or finding new ways to achieve their mission,” she said.

Pandemic response has redefined the role of local public health by adding new responsibilities like mask distribution, contact tracing and the regulation of public gatherings and businesses not traditionally the responsibility of the health department, Stevenson said.

She noted that Darien’s health department has been on the front lines as the State Department of Public Health intermediary and local enforcer of the state’s pandemic polices.

“Health Director David Knauf and his staff have done yeoman’s work questioning, deciphering and communicating COVID health policies. Drought and storm-related power outages added additional burdens to their busy work load, Stevenson said.

Stevenson pointed out especially that the coordination between the health department and the Darien Public Schools team as “a shining example of best-practice collaboration.” She thanked the health departments of both sides for the hard work during the pandemic. Stevenson also added that she and Board of Ed Chairman David Dineen meet regularly.

“I’m confident that with open minds and good communication we can find other areas where working together makes sense and improves outcomes for both the district and the town. Collaboration is a key to building a resilient community,” she said.

Stevenson added she thanked the school district staff and administration for having Darien be one of the first to have students return to in person learning. She also thanked the parents for their support during virtual learning.

She said that after an executive order mandated the closure of all non-essential businesses in March, “Town Hall didn’t miss a beat in responding to the need to stay fully functional.”

Stevenson noted that, under the direction Town Administrator Kate Buch, town departments moved services online and adopted a virtual meeting platform. A silver lining, Stevenson said, was that virtual meetings have led to increased community engagement.

Following expressing her gratitude, Stevenson outlined the year’s ups and downs, including storms and power outages, paving done by the Department of Public Works, the opening of Highland Farms boosted by a STEAP grant from the state, and Parks & Rec continuing to keep beaches and parks open and running smoothly.

She thanked the Garden Club of Darien for keeping the town beautiful, and the town hall staff responsible for running this year’s exceptionally busy election.

Stevenson also pointed out that Darien’s first responders had an exceptionally challenging year responding to storms, fires and various protests over the summer in addition to their routine incidents.

“I want to thank Chief Anderson, Captains Shreders and Marron and the Darien Police Commission for your transparency and willingness to join me in months of dialogue with protest organizers that allowed for valuable information and ideas sharing,” Stevenson said.

She also addressed how her leadership on various regional and state boards she’s at the able “for discussions about the state problems and proposed solutions.”

“This is how I know developing affordable housing in ‘high opportunity’ communities like Darien is a priority for current state leadership and housing advocates,” she said.

Stevenson said forced regionalization is “back on the table” and given the unknowns, conservative leadership over the years in Darien has the town well-prepared for what might come.

Read the full speeches online at DarienTimes.com.