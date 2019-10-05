State delays teen cancer patient's emergency surgery motion

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon teen and her mother have argued with the state that they should be able to treat the girl's cancer with CBD oil instead of surgery to remove the tumor.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Friday that the state did not go forward with a motion Friday for 13-year-old Kylee Dixon to have emergency surgery like prosecutors expected.

The attorney for Kylee and her mother Christina Dixon says the hearing was scheduled after a Clackamas County judge decided to postpone surgery Sept. 27.

Kylee Dixon was scheduled to have a cancerous tumor removed from her liver the day before.

The attorney says the judge hadn't heard from doctors during the case so far.

The state and Christina Dixon weren't immediately available for comment.

Another court date is set for Nov. 14.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com