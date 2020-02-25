State charges contractors for substandard, incomplete work

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Seventeen Rhode Island contractors have been charged with either performing substandard work or failing to do or complete jobs that had been paid for, Attorney General Peter Neronha said Tuesday.

Seven contractors are facing felony charges and 10 are facing misdemeanor charges, he said. Two additional contractors have reached agreements with the state Contractors' Registration and Licensing Board.

Contractors who do work in the state are required to register with the board, a branch of the state Department of Business Regulation. When a homeowner complains, the board determines if the contractor's work complies with industry standards.

Every effort to reach a resolution is made before a contractor is charged.

“The charges here are serious; we’re not talking about cases where folks are dissatisfied with their paint color," Neronha said in a statement. “These are hardworking Rhode Islanders who paid a lot of money for contractors to make improvements to their homes and were left high and dry."

Among the contractors charged, one was paid $15,000 to construct an exterior fence, but didn't do any work, Neronha said.

Another was paid $30,000 by a homeowner for substandard work that was not finished, he said.