State bond commission approves bonding for Darien infrastructure projects

The State Bond Commission has approved state funding that will go towards multiple infrastructure improvements and projects in Stamford and Darien, according to an announcement from Sen. Carlo Leone.

The bonding approved Thursday includes:

— $337,871 to resurface US 1 (Post Road) to Highland Avenue in Darien

— $341,672 for Darien and $1,252,661 for Stamford in Town Aid Road grants

— $610,767 to resurface US 1 to High Ridge Road and $939,975 for High Ridge Road to Route 15 in Stamford.

— $1,500,000 to replace the bridge on High Ridge Road over the Rippowam River in Stamford.

— Stamford also received $797,064 in grants for municipal projects.

“Investing in our transportation infrastructure is critical to a robust economy and the safety of our families,” Leone said in a press release.

“This funding will go a long way to address bridge and resurfacing improvements on main, high-trafficked roads such as High Ridge Road in Stamford and the Post Road in Darien. I want to thank Governor Lamont and everyone who helped to make this funding possible,” Leone said.