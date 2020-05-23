State: Michigan's confirmed COVID-19 virus cases top 54,000

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 virus cases in Michigan has topped 54,000.

Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services said Saturday that 452 new cases were reported since Friday, bringing the total to 54,365,

The number of deaths attributed to complications from the disease rose by 65 to 5,223, officials said.

Forty-four of the 65 deaths were identified during a review of vital records.

The city of Detroit reported 10,668 positive coronavirus cases Saturday and 1,322 deaths due to the disease. Only one of 21 newly reported deaths occurred between Friday and Saturday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.