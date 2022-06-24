State GOP to decide AG, other nominees amid infighting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Republicans are meeting to choose candidates for attorney general and other statewide offices with the impeachment conviction and removal of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg hanging over their convention in Watertown.
Former Attorney General Marty Jackley and Division of Criminal Investigation Director David Natvig both were spurred to pursue the job once Ravnsborg’s future was in doubt. Delegates also have to choose who they will nominate for secretary of state as well as try to draw a united platform after months of infighting at the Capitol.