State: 5 cases of lung disease possibly linked to vaping

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut public health officials say they are now investigating five cases of lung disease in state residents possibly related to the use of e-cigarettes or vaping products.

The state Department of Public Health on Friday said it had learned of three more Connecticut residents hospitalized for severe lung disease possibly related to the products, on top of two they already knew of.

The agency says all five became ill in July and August and have since been discharged from the hospital.

Federal health officials said Friday they had identified 450 possible cases, including at least three deaths, in 33 states.

Patients experienced symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and fever.

No single product or substance has been linked to all the cases.