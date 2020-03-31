State: 3rd Nebraska COVID-19 victim lived in Lincoln County

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's third COVID-19 death was that of a Lincoln County man in his 90s, health officials said.

The man had underlying health conditions and had tested positive along with a woman in her 80s, the executive director of the West Central District Health Department said Monday. The woman remains hospitalized, said Shannon Vanderheiden, the department director.

Nebraska's first two fatal COVID-19 victims were an Omaha man in his 50s and a Hall County woman in her 60s, officials have said.

For most people, COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The state's total of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 155, the Nebraska Health and Human Services Department said in a news release Monday night. More than 2,700 people have tested negative.

Earlier Monday, Gov. Pete Ricketts extended Nebraska's statewide restrictions on social gatherings until at least April 30. He urged residents to brace for another “tough month.” State public health officials are predicting that the state COVID-19 number will continue to increase until mid- to late April before it gradually declines, Ricketts said.

