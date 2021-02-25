'Stand your ground' from your car advances in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Republican-led New Hampshire House debated two bills Thursday inspired by last summer’s massive demonstrations against racial injustice, rejecting one that would have banned police from using rubber bullets or tear gas and approving another that would expand the state’s “stand your ground” law to include motor vehicles.
Under current law, someone can use deadly force to protect themselves and their family during the commission of a felony inside their homes. The bill sent to the Senate would expand that law to cases in which a felony was committed against a person in a vehicle.