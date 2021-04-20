Skip to main content
News

Stand Against Racism youth contest launched by YWCA

Staff
YWCA Darien/Norwalk is inviting youth to create for a contest to show how they "Stand Up Against Racism."

YWCA

As an element of the 15th Annual YWCA National Stand Against Racism campaign, the YWCA Darien/Norwalk is launching an Essay + Poster Art + Poetry Youth Contest. The contest is to provide Darien and Norwalk students in the sixth grade through the 12th grade an outlet to explore racism in a safe, accessible manner. The contest invites students from Norwalk and Darien to use their creativity as a tool to STand Against Racism.

Stand Against Racism is a signature campaign of the YWCA and is designed to raise awareness about the negative impact of racism in our communities. The campaign is one part of the YWCA’s larger national strategy to fulfill our mission of eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

All students in the sixth grade through the 12th grade are eligible and encouraged to participate by responding to the prompt: “How I take a stand against racism.”

The contest goal is to highlight how students take action when faced with challenges resulting from racism, and to encourage students to share their experiences and ideas with the community. Winner and Runner up prizes will be awarded in each category: Essay, poster art, poetry — winner $250 / Runner up $100 Visa gift cards. Submissions are due May 15.

Winners will be featured in YWCA social media channels and other local media. For contest rules and more information, visit www.ywcadn.org/youthcontest.