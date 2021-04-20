Stand Against Racism youth contest launched by YWCA

YWCA

As an element of the 15th Annual YWCA National Stand Against Racism campaign, the YWCA Darien/Norwalk is launching an Essay + Poster Art + Poetry Youth Contest. The contest is to provide Darien and Norwalk students in the sixth grade through the 12th grade an outlet to explore racism in a safe, accessible manner. The contest invites students from Norwalk and Darien to use their creativity as a tool to STand Against Racism.

Stand Against Racism is a signature campaign of the YWCA and is designed to raise awareness about the negative impact of racism in our communities. The campaign is one part of the YWCA’s larger national strategy to fulfill our mission of eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.