Stamford men arrested for forgery, identity theft after allegedly stealing from Darien resident

On June 7, a resident came to Darien police headquarters to inform police that he believed his daughter’s friend, Sean Frangione, 42, of Stamford, had stolen checks from his residence.

He also believed Frangione stole $300 in cash and a credit card from his dresser. In total, five fraudulent checks had been cashed for a total of $1,455. Several of the checks had been made out to a “Robert Simmons.” In addition, a cash advance of $566.50 had been taken out on his credit card through the app Venmo.

The bank had provided the complainant with cancelled checks and copies of both Frangione’s and Simmons’ IDs that they used when cashing the checks.

When officers contacted Frangione, police said he stated that a check was given to him by the complainant, but refused to expand upon that information. Frangione agreed to come to headquarters to be interviewed, but neglected to show on the agreed upon date and time. An arrest warrant was sought and granted for both Frangione for first degree forgery, second degree identity theft, sixth degree larceny, first degree conspiracy to forgery, second degree identity theft, and violation for probation. An arrest warrant was also granted for Simmons, 51, of Stamford, for first degree conspiracy to forgery, second degree conspiracy to identity theft, fifth degree larceny, first degree forgery and identity theft.

On Oct. 2, Darien police were notified that Simmons was in the custody of the Stamford Police based on our warrant. Simmons was transported to headquarters where he was processed. Simmons was held on a court set $50,000 bond and was transported to court the following day. On Oct. 4 at approximately 4:30 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the area of Laforge Road for the report of a suspicious male looking into vehicle windows. The suspect was last seen in the area of the Noroton Heights train station but was ultimately located on West Ave.

After Darien police said they identified the male as Sean Frangione, it was determined that Frangione, had an active warrant out of this agency as well as a bench warrant out of the Monroe Police Department. Frangione was taken into custody and transported to headquarters where he was processed for the above charges. Frangione was held on a $25,000 bond for the Darien charges, and a $10,000 bond for the Monroe charges. He was transported to court later that morning.