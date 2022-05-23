Stacey Abrams aims to recapture energy of first campaign

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
ATLANTA (AP) — For Stacey Abrams, everything is different this time.
Unlike her first campaign for Georgia governor in 2018, she enters Tuesday's primary election as the presumptive Democratic nominee, facing no competition. She's not the relatively unknown former state representative from the first campaign, but a leading advocate for voting rights, someone credited with laying the organizational groundwork for Joe Biden to become the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia in 28 years.