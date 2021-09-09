St. Paul's has advocate for victims, new reporting software

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — St. Paul's School now has an advocate who provides confidential support to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault and a new software system to keep track of campus misconduct reports, according to a compliance monitor hired to oversee the handling of sexual abuse claims at the school.

The report from Donald Sullivan was released Thursday through the New Hampshire attorney general's office, which mandated the position as part of an agreement that subjected the Concord boarding school to as much as five years of government oversight in lieu of criminal charges. The 2018 agreement followed an investigation that found credible evidence of abuse involving 20 former faculty members over several decades.