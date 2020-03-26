St. Luke’s Parish in Darien has a new rector

The Vestry recently announced that Saint Luke’s has a new rector. The Reverend Ryan Fleenor is currently Vicar of St. James’ Church on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. He will be joining St. Luke’s this summer.

Like Saint Luke’s, St. James’ is a large, complex parish with a multitude of ministries and a demographic similar to ours. Fleenor has “an impressive track record of bringing young families into the church and also of raising stewardship levels,” according to a church announcement. For a brief look at his background and current work at St. James, go to https://www.stjames.org/ staff/.

Fleenor will replace long-time St. Luke’s rector Rev. David Anderson, who left in December 2018. The interim Priest-in-Charge has been Rev. Ellen Tillotson.

Fleenor grew up in Durham, North Carolina, and holds degrees from the University of Virginia, Yale Divinity School, and Berkeley Divinity School, the Episcopal seminary at Yale. Currently, he chairs the Board of Governors for the Episcopal Church at Yale and is Dean of the Manhattan Central Clericus in the Diocese of New York.

Ryan’s husband, Daniel Noble, is a lawyer in New York City and a devoted Christian. Noble grew up in southern California and attended Stanford before moving to the east coast. Fleenor and Noble met at Yale, so there are Connecticut roots, and they are both looking forward to moving from NYC to Darien, according to the release.

St. Luke’s said the search process was extremely rigorous and took many months to complete.

“Dozens of Saint Luke’s parishioners were involved in the process, working on the Communications, Discernment, Hospitality, Prayer and Recruitment Committees, as well as in other capacities,” the press release said.

“I am honored and thrilled to accept your Vestry’s call to serve as your next rector. I can’t wait to meet each of you and begin our ministry together in Christ’s name,” Fleenor said in a letter to the parish.

“There will be many opportunities to become better acquainted once Dan and I arrive this summer and we are very much looking forward to that. But in the meantime, as I prepare to say goodbye to the wonderful people of St. James’, and as we all prepare for Holy Week and Easter in these anxious and uncertain times of the Covid-19 pandemic, I hope you will keep me in your prayers as I keep you in mine. Christ is the solid rock upon which we stand. It is his life we share, his love we pass on, his strength we rely on, and his church we seek to build,” he said.

More info: saintlukesdarien.org