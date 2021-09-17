St. Louis woman after eviction: 'I have no idea' what to do JIM SALTER, Associated Press Sep. 17, 2021 Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 5:50 p.m.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The knock on the door that Kristen Bigogno has long dreaded finally arrived Friday — two St. Louis deputies came to evict her, joined by a couple of other men there to change the locks on the apartment.
The eviction was months in the making, yet it felt sudden to Bigogno. The judgment against her was last winter, but thanks to a national moratorium, she got a reprieve that ended with a Supreme Court ruling last month.