St. Louis police officers save woman from burning home

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two St. Louis police officers are being credited with saving a disabled woman from a house fire.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Officers Kevin Malone and Kyle Bowen were patrolling in the area before dawn Friday when they discovered a house engulfed in flames.

They soon found 83-year-old Emma Visor standing on her porch. She said she had woken up to the sound of a fire alarm, walked downstairs and saw the neighboring home on fire, which quickly spread to her home.

She told the officers her 61-year-old daughter, who has cerebral palsy and can't walk, was still in the home.

The officers rushed inside, grabbed both ends of the mattress Cathy Visor was on and hauled her outside as flames and burning debris closed in on them.

The disabled woman suffered no serious injuries, and Emma Visor says her daughter likely wouldn't have survived without the officers' actions.

