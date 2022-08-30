St. Kitts law criminalizing gay sex found unconstitutional

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The top court for nine eastern Caribbean nations and territories has struck down a colonial-era law against homosexual conduct in St. Kitts and Nevis, ruling that sexual orientation is covered by the right to privacy.
LGBTQ activists celebrated the ruling issued Tuesday by the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, noting that gay people on the twin-island nation have tended to avoid medical care for fear of losing their job, being assaulted or being prosecuted or stigmatized by health care providers and the government.