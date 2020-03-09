St. Jude limits visits, cancels events as virus precautions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is limiting visits, calling off conferences and campus tours, and restricting patient and family events after the new coronavirus was confirmed in the county that includes Memphis, Tennessee.

The children's cancer research hospital released a list of virus-related policies after Shelby County health officials said Sunday that one person who traveled out of state but not out of the country had contracted coronavirus.

The patient is undergoing treatment in isolation at a hospital. Officials said the patient was in good condition. Three other cases have been confirmed in Middle Tennessee, including one announced Monday by the state health department.

Also Monday, the state Department of Commerce and Insurance requested that Tennessee insurance carriers waive coronavirus testing costs and refrain from using preauthorization requirements as a reason for not providing testing and treatment.

Based in Memphis, St. Jude is considered a leading researcher of cancer and other life-threatening diseases that affect children. Families with children who are patients at the hospital never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing and food.

In a statement sent to The Associated Press on Monday, St. Jude said only invited visitors who have been screened for travel history and evidence of a possible infection will be allowed to enter the campus.

The hospital is barring visitors who have traveled to the Seattle or Tacoma, Washington, metropolitan area during the last 14 days. Parents of patients are still allowed in the facility, as long as they meet the guidelines.

“Do not come on campus if you are sick,” the hospital's statement said.

St. Jude also has canceled patient and family events involving non-employees in the hospital or in housing facilities. It also canceled a handful of symposiums and conferences.

Meanwhile, the Shelby County school system said Monday that an employee who came in contact with the county's coronavirus patient has been quarantined for two weeks.

And in Nashville, the AT&T Building — known as the “Batman” building because its two towers resemble the super hero's mask — has been closed for cleaning after officials announced a new coronavirus patient Sunday, the Tennessean reported.

The 617-foot (188-meter), 33-story skyscraper is located in dowtown Nashville.

The U.S. death toll from the virus has reached at least 21 and the number of worldwide cases has risen above 110,000.

