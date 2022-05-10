Sri Lanka anti-government protests continue despite curfew BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI, Associated Press May 10, 2022 Updated: May 10, 2022 2:55 a.m.
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, a few hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government Tuesday, a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister who is blamed, along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades.
Protesters swarmed the entrance to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office in the capital, Colombo, for the 32nd day to demand that he follow in his brother’s footsteps and quit. The site outside Rajapaksa’s office has seen sustained crowds of thousands for weeks, but had dropped to a few hundred on Tuesday due to a strict curfew, following clashes yesterday that left four dead.
