Spring snow receives chilly reception around New England

A woman jogs in Piers Park during a rare spring snowfall, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Boston. A woman jogs in Piers Park during a rare spring snowfall, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Boston. Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Spring snow receives chilly reception around New England 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BOSTON (AP) — It was the late April snow nobody wanted.

A snow shower greeted millions of New Englanders on Saturday morning, and many of them took to social media to express their displeasure. The National Weather Services reported that some parts of southern New England had received nearly half a foot of the white stuff before 9 a.m.

The snow touched all six New England states, and some of the heaviest snowfall was recorded in central Massachusetts and Connecticut. Tolland, Connecticut, had already seen 5.5 inches by 8:30 a.m.

The snow is likely to be short lived, as warmer temperatures are in store for the early part of the coming week.