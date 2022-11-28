Spotlight on illegal buildings as Ischia death toll now at 8

MILAN (AP) — The Italian resort island of Ischia has a long history of natural disasters, but experts say this weekend’s landslide that has killed eight people and left five missing was exacerbated by a combination of climate change and often-illegal excessive development.
Search teams digging through meters of mud and debris for a third day recovered the eighth victim Monday, identified by the Naples prefect as a 15-year-old boy whose younger siblings were confirmed dead over the weekend. Victims include a three-week old infant who was named Giovangiuseppe after the island’s patron saint, and his parents.