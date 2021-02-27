Special election: Republican Joshua Esses wants to speak for the 'average voter' Brianna Gurciullo Feb. 27, 2021 Updated: Feb. 27, 2021 2:32 p.m.
State Senate candidate Joshua Esses poses in the Harbor Point section of Stamford, Conn. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Esses, a Republican, is running against State Rep. Patricia Billie Miller, a Democrat, in the special general election for Connecticut State Senate District 27 after former State Sen. Carlo Leone resigned to serve in Gov. Ned Lamont's administration.
Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
STAMFORD — Joshua Esses said his chief concern if elected to the state Senate is Connecticut’s cost of living.
“As I look at our state government, I fear that we have been trending in the wrong direction as far as keeping the cost of living down, so anyone can live here and go to a good public school system,” Esses said.
Written By
Brianna Gurciullo