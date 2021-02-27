Special election: Democrat Patricia Billie Miller aims to 'be a stronger voice' for Stamford, Darien Brianna Gurciullo Feb. 27, 2021 Updated: Feb. 27, 2021 5:47 p.m.
STAMFORD — After more than a decade representing the 145th’s House District, state Rep. Patricia Billie Miller said she wants to become a state senator because it will allow her to “be a stronger voice” not only for Stamford, a part of which she already represents, but also Darien.
Miller, age 65,
hopes to take the 27th District seat, which became available earlier this year when Carlo Leone left the Senate and became an adviser to the state Department of Transportation’s commissioner.
Written By
Brianna Gurciullo