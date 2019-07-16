Sparks power outage caused by dump truck, downed line

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Thousands of homes were left without power in Sparks for several hours after a dump truck downed a power line.

More than 7,000 NV Energy customers suffered a power outage at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday when the power line was knocked down while the truck was lifting its bed in a construction zone.

NV Energy said about 1,660 remained without power Tuesday afternoon but all power was expected to be restored by evening.

The truck was operating in a construction zone on El Rancho Drive near Teglia's Paradise Park. No injuries were reported.